Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 51,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

