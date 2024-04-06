Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,171 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $8,191,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $240.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.22 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.42. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 742,995 shares of company stock valued at $116,023,946. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.