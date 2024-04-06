Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 97.9% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,081,737 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.