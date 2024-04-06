Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $252,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanderbilt University boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 20,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 74,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $87.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $78.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

