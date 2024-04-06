Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $367,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TM opened at $240.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.04 and a 200-day moving average of $201.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.02 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

