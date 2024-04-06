Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $422,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 435,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.