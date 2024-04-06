Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

