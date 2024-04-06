Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VLUE opened at $106.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

