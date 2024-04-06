Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $433.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.95. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

