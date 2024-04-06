Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New $308,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,767,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,702,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.7 %

TOL opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.89.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.