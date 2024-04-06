Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

