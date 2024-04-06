Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after buying an additional 1,011,315 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,214,000 after buying an additional 413,320 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $287,770. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

