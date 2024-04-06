Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,038 Shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 78,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

FM stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market cap of $694.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

