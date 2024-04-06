Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $292.76 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

