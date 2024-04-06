Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

