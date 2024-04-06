Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.