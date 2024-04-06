Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $26,684,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 712,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 917.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 603,286 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 77.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 545,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

