Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 901.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

