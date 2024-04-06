Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $421,000.

Shares of CMDY opened at $49.51 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

