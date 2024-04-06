Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

LRMR has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.93. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 4,290,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $37,499,992.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares in the company, valued at $53,763,288.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,455,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 345.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 1,115,152 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 84.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

