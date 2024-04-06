LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.79% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $82,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,817,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

