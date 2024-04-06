Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LBRT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

