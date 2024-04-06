Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Gap Up to $74.73

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.73, but opened at $78.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $78.29, with a volume of 19,654 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

