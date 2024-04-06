Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NASDAQ LMB opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $479.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Limbach has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $52.96.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
