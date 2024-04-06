Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Limbach Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMB opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $479.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Limbach has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Limbach Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Limbach by 691.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 269,814 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Limbach by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Limbach by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

