Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stake Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Littelfuse worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 155,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.0 %

LFUS opened at $236.52 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.69 and a 200-day moving average of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse



Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

