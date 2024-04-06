LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LM Funding America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LM Funding America’s current full-year earnings is ($6.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LM Funding America’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.
LM Funding America Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.
