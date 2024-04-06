LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LM Funding America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LM Funding America’s current full-year earnings is ($6.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LM Funding America’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

