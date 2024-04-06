Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $445.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $540.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $490.75.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.2 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $356.87 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.13.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.