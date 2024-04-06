Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.10. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 1,225,449 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,107,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 325,241 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

