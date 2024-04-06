MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up to $13.67

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $15.07. MacroGenics shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 1,096,368 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $199,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,756 shares of company stock valued at $637,187 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.