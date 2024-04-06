Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $221.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $168.00 to $221.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.58.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $219.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.