Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,302 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $11,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,202,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,825,299. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,101 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $20,190.61.

EVCM opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 84,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EverCommerce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

