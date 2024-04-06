Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,302 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $11,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,202,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,825,299. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,101 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $20,190.61.
EverCommerce Trading Down 1.0 %
EVCM opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 84,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EverCommerce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
