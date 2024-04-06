Mark E. Dmytruk Sells 51,169 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA opened at $1.08 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 355.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.