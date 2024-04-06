Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.5 %

MLM opened at $619.41 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $622.28. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

