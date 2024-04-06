Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup boosted their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Match Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

