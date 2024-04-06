Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

MIGI opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.24. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 305,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 285,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 183,459 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 110,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

