MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $25.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXLGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

