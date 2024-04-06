MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Gap Up to $21.65

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $22.91. MaxLinear shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 254,719 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MXL shares. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,406,000 after acquiring an additional 903,235 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,758,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 120,976 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 850,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

