MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.66.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.