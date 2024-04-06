MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MediciNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MediciNova by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

