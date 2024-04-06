Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $9.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

MERC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of MERC opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Mercer International has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $669.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

