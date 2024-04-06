Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $44.58

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.58, but opened at $46.23. Merus shares last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 24,734 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Merus Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 352.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Merus by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Merus by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 945,871 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Merus by 95.3% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after buying an additional 787,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after acquiring an additional 751,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

