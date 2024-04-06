MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Increased to $1,800.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $780.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,296.00.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,439.00 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $266.00 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,125.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 4,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,396 shares of company stock worth $100,100,665. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,965,000 after buying an additional 103,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

