MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,606.11

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,606.11, but opened at $1,692.98. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,712.48, with a volume of 394,956 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Benchmark assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,125.15 and a 200-day moving average of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,396 shares of company stock worth $100,100,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

