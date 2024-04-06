Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up to $11.75

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.20. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 724,587 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.