Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Motorpoint Group Price Performance

LON:MOTR opened at GBX 134 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.56. Motorpoint Group has a one year low of GBX 70.80 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £118.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,914.29 and a beta of 0.93.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

