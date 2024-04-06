Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Motorpoint Group Price Performance
LON:MOTR opened at GBX 134 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.56. Motorpoint Group has a one year low of GBX 70.80 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £118.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,914.29 and a beta of 0.93.
About Motorpoint Group
