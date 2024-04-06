M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $138.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

