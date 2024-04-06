Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 388.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 251,426 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 609.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 16.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47,620 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $20.26 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYGN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

