NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.88. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 27,864 shares.

NanoVibronix Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

Institutional Trading of NanoVibronix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAOV. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoVibronix by 53.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 227,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NanoVibronix by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.