National Bankshares Increases Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$121.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.31.

CP stock opened at C$118.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.49. The company has a market cap of C$110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3864556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

