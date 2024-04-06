NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $277.78

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 277.78 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 277.55 ($3.48), with a volume of 2028145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272.70 ($3.42).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NWG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.39) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 309.38 ($3.88).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NWG

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,469.39%.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.