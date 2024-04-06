NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $6.97

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.21. NatWest Group shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 209,197 shares changing hands.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 232.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.